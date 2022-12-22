LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels announces his decision for 2023 season

After a phenomenal first season at LSU, quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming back for Round 2.

Daniels — a transfer from Arizona State who started three years for the Sun Devils — announced his return for a fifth season on Twitter. Daniels was one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this fall, throwing for 2,774 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

“This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet,” Daniels said in his announcement post. “That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship.”

The move wasn’t exactly seen as a surprise, as Daniels had another year of eligibility and a chance to build up his draft profile a bit. Assuming he’s healthy, it’s expected that he will suit up against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

It’s unclear what this move will mean for Garrett Nussmeier, a sophomore who spent most of the year as Daniels’ backup before having something of a breakout performance against Georgia in a losing effort in the SEC title game.

It seems the two are set to battle it out once more in spring ball.

