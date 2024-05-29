LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier included among CBS Sports ‘second-tier stars’

Of all the quarterbacks of teams contending for a College Football Playoff spot in 2024, there are few cases more intriguing than Garrett Nussmeier’s.

On paper, he’s largely inexperienced as he takes over the starting role. He has made just one career start, coming in last season’s ReliaQuest Bowl.

However, due to injury and other factors, he’s seen quite a bit of game action. He has attempted 219 career passes, and his play has been largely encouraging to this point. Considering he takes over an offense that produced a Heisman winner last season (albeit with some new pieces), it doesn’t take a massive leap of logic to expect that he could be one of the SEC’s top passers and a Heisman candidate.

CBS Sports included Nussmeier as one of its “second-tier stars” — players who are not currently listed in the top 100 but could find themselves there by season’s end. CBS ranks Nussmeier as the No. 133 player in the nation.

Nussmeier finally gets his time to shine after being behind one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier shined in his only start of his career, the ReliaQuest Bowl Game win over Wisconsin, throwing for almost 400 yards and three touchdowns but has played in multiple games over his career at LSU. Nussmeier has excellent mechanics and a big arm that can touch all the critical spots on the field. Expect some big numbers once again for LSU’s offensive attack.

It’s certainly easy to see the potential with Nussmeier, who has shown off his strong arm and gunslinging tendencies in his limited action with the team so far.

We’re still yet to see how he handles being a week-in, week-out starter, but it would not be a surprise to see him shoot up rankings like this — and draft boards — as the 2024 season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire