LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood headlines 247Sports initial 5-star 2025 prospects

LSU already has the makings of an elite class in the 2025 cycle despite the recent decommitment of receiver Dakorien Moore, the top player at his position in the class.

Recruiting services are still in the process of evaluating prospects, however, and 247Sports just released its initial five-star prospects for the class. A total of 32 players are selected as five stars to mirror the first round of the NFL draft.

The top commit in LSU’s 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood, made the cut. He leads the way as the No. 1 overall player in the cycle after the Belleville, Michigan, prospect committed to the Tigers over in-state Michigan back in January.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ David Cobb said of Underwood.

Underwood keeps his No. 1 spot. The final drive of his junior season at Belleville raised some questions as he failed to play the role of hero in Michigan’s Division-I title game, but he has been excellent this offseason, earning ‘Alpha Dog’ honors in back-to-back weeks. Underwood is young for the grade, but he has already started 42 games. His 120 career touchdown passes are the most amongst the blue-chip quarterbacks. Underwood is committed to LSU, but intrigue remains, says 247Sports’ Tom Loy, who surveys the latest with every 5-star prospect.

LSU’s class ranked second before Moore’s decommitment but still ranks in the top five. The Tigers have frequently visited Underwood since his commitment and will make keeping him the utmost priority as it looks to put some flesh on the bones of a talented class.

