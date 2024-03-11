LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood comments on visit this weekend

LSU is getting into the swing of spring practice, but it also is putting in the work on the recruiting trail.

The 2025 class has the chance to be the nation’s best, and five-star, No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood, a quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, is the centerpiece of it.

Underwood was on campus this weekend for a visit with the Tigers, and he spoke with On3 to discuss what was a seemingly positive trip.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said, per On3. “I got to join a lot of the top players around the country and just recruit them, as well as me being there. “They develop quarterbacks pretty well, and they get people where they want to be.”

Underwood is the highest-rated recruit in a 2025 class that ranks first nationally and features commitments from the highest-ranked quarterback, running back and receiver.

