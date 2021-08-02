LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers 'severe' arm injury, to undergo surgery

Just days before the start of fall camp, LSU announced a significant injury.

In a news release, the school said that quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery. Though it’s to Brennan’s non-throwing arm, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron described the injury as “severe.”

“His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU,” Oregon said.

The Athletic reported that Brennan broke the humerus bone in his left arm after a "freak fall." Surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.

Brennan, a senior, was the primary backup to Joe Burrow in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship. Entering 2020, he grabbed hold of the starting job, only to go down with a season-ending injury during an October game against Missouri. In three games, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.3% of his throws.

Myles Brennan was competing to be the starting quarterback at LSU in 2021. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Max Johnson in line to start

With Brennan sidelined in 2020, freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson split time the rest of the season. Johnson saw more action late in the season, including leading an upset win over No. 6 Florida.

Brennan, Johnson, Finley and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier participated in spring practice with Brennan and Johnson reportedly receiving the bulk of the reps as the spring progressed. Finley later transferred to Auburn.

Now with Brennan injured and Finley leaving Baton Rouge, Johnson is in line for the starting job when the Tigers open the season at UCLA on Sept. 4. Johnson finished the 2020 season with 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception through the air.

Nussmeier, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster.

