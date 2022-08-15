LSU QB Myles Brennan decides to end his college football career

Myles Brennan has decided to call it a career.

LSU announced Monday that Brennan, a sixth-year senior quarterback, has decided to step away from football. Brennan was competing for the starting job during preseason camp with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU football,” Tigers head coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.”

Brennan arrived at LSU as a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He redshirted his first season and was the backup behind Joe Burrow for two seasons, including for LSU’s national championship run in 2019. He opened the 2020 season as LSU’s starter, but suffered a season-ending injury after three starts.

Entering 2021, Brennan was expected to compete for the starting job with Max Johnson until he broke his arm in an accident that occurred during a fishing trip. He missed the entire 2021 campaign and announced in November that he was putting his name into the transfer portal.

After more than a month of surveying his options, Brennan opted to return to LSU after speaking with Kelly, who left Notre Dame after 12 seasons to come to Baton Rouge.

Since Kelly’s arrival, Brennan has been competing with Daniels and Nussmeier for the starting job. According to local reports, Brennan took snaps with the second-team offense during a recent scrimmage last week while Daniels worked with the ones and Nussmeier sat out with an ankle sprain.

With Brennan deciding to move on, Daniels and Nussmeier will continue to compete for the job. Daniels was a three-year starter at Arizona State who threw for 6,025 yards, rushed for 1,288 yards and combined for 45 touchdowns. Nussmeier played in four games as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. He completed 29-of-57 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and drew praise from Kelly for his performance in the spring.

LSU opens up the 2022 season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.