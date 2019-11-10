LSU QB Joe Burrow gets a hero's welcome in Baton Rouge after beating Alabama (video)
LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow did something on Saturday that very few teams have been able to do: They beat the nearly unbeatable Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Coming into Saturday, coach Nick Saban had only lost 21 times since joining Alabama in 2007, and hadn’t lost at Bryant-Denny Stadium at all since 2015. So LSU’s 46-41 win in hostile territory was monumental — the team not only preserved its perfect record, but also beat the behemoth of college football.
It was a big day for Burrow. He completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and ran for 64 yards, leading his team to victory and giving the Heisman Trophy voters a lot to think about. When Burrow arrived back home in Baton Rogue, LSU fans let him know how proud they were.
Joe Burrow arrives home to Baton Rouge to a hell of a scene. pic.twitter.com/7dnYH9gmOK
— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 10, 2019
Burrow got home to a sea of LSU fans loudly cheering the arrival of their team and quarterback like they’re the Beatles during their first trip to the U.S. They got a boy band reception from the crowd, and Burrow soaked it all in. How could he expect anything less? LSU just beat Alabama!
More from Yahoo Sports: