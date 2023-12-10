Advertisement
LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman after accounting for 4,946 total yards and 50 TDs

LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award after eye-popping season

LSU's QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz explains why Daniels' entire season was a 'Heisman moment.'