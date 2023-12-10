LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award after eye-popping season
LSU's QB Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman Award and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz explains why Daniels' entire season was a 'Heisman moment.'
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback came to terms with his grief and figured out how to excel in his new environment.
USC's season really was that bad.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
If the Heisman is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football, it’s hard to argue against Daniels’ case at this point.
Beck embodies the Bulldogs' mentality of 'do what it takes.'
Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., LSU's Jayden Daniels and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. have separated themselves from the pack in the Heisman race.
