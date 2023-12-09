LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins Davey O’Brien Award

Jayden Daniels kicked off what should be an eventful award night for him by being named the recipient of the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

Daniels received the award over Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix, who also joined him as Heisman Trophy finalists. The winner of the Heisman will be announced during its own ceremony on Saturday night in New York City.

It’s been a prolific final season at LSU for Daniels, who paces the nation in almost every quarterback stat. He’s the heavy betting favorite to win the Heisman, and he’s seen his draft stock rise and could now find himself as a top 10 pick next spring.

The Best Quarterback in America Jayden Daniels is the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award winner pic.twitter.com/BdXIawnnB9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2023

Stay tuned to LSU Wire for all the coverage of Friday night’s College Football Award Show, which should feature several awards for Daniels and potentially the Biletnikoff for Malik Nabers.

