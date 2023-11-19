LSU QB Jayden Daniels surges in Heisman betting odds after Week 12 action

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

Week 12 of college football action brought some significant competition atop the 2023 Heisman Trophy odds leaderboard.

Last week, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed his climb to the Heisman odds lead, and he maintained it with another strong performance in Week 12. However, is no longer the odds-on favorite.

That's thanks to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who surged into second place on the odds leaderboard with an eight-touchdown performance against Georgia State this week. His odds trail Nix's by a hair going into the final week of the college football regular season.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Sunday, Nov. 12, with odds from BetMGM.

1. QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon (+110)

Last week: 1 (-150)

Despite other excellent performances around college football, Nix was able to hold onto his lead in Heisman odds with a masterful performance against Arizona State. He threw for 404 yards with six touchdown passes and just five incompletions on 29 attempts.

Oregon – the No. 6 team in the country per the latest US LBM Coaches Poll – takes on No. 10 Oregon State in a regular season finale that could determine whether the Ducks make the Pac-12 Championship.

2. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU (+140)

Last week: 4 (+700)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 18, 2023.

Over the last couple of weeks, Daniels has had one of the greatest stretches by a college quarterback this year, proving his dominance as a dual-threat signal-caller. Last week, he was responsible for five touchdowns. Against Georgia State this week, he threw for 413 yards with six touchdowns and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels and the No. 15 Tigers will host Texas A&M to end the regular season.

Last week: 2 (+275)

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves following the victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

For the first time in weeks, Michael Penix Jr. is no longer in the top two on the Heisman odds leaderboard. He completed fewer than 50% of his pass attempts – 13 of 28 – in the No. 5 Huskies' 22-20 win over No. 10 Oregon State with 162 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added a score with his legs.

The Huskies clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship with the win and will continue their College Football Playoff push with a regular season finale against Washington State.

4. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Jr., Ohio State (+3000)

Last week: 3 (+500)

Marvin Harrison Jr. had been leaping up the Heisman odds leaderboard so fast over recent weeks that he seemed destined to eventually take the top spot. That ended after a Week 12 performance that was lackluster by his sky-high standards.

Harrison finished with fewer than 100 receiving yards for just the fourth time all season – he finished with 30 on three catches against Minnesota – but extended his touchdown streak to seven straight games.

No. 3 Ohio State heads to No. 2 Michigan for another edition of The Game with massive playoff implications for both teams.

5. QB Carson Beck, Jr., Georgia (+3300)

Last week: 5 (+3000)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has quietly been the steady leader the Bulldogs have needed on offense this season to carry them to an 11-0 record.

Against No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday, Beck was 24-30 on pass attempts with 298 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 38-10 win.

The No. 1 Bulldogs seem destined for another College Football Playoff appearance. They head to Georgia Tech for the regular season finale in Week 13 and will take on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship in December.

