LSU QB Jayden Daniels says Tigers elite offense can unlock ‘another level’

Based on both statistics and the eye test, LSU’s offense has been one of the most impressive in the country through five weeks.

With numbers that harken back to the prolific 2019 title-winning offense, the Tigers have the firepower to compete in any game — even if their defense has the potential to give any game away.

A big part of that success has been veteran quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is now in his fifth season as a college starter. However, despite that experience, this season is the first in his career where he’s had the same offensive coordinator in back-to-back campaigns.

“I would say it is (the most comfortable I’ve been),” Daniels said, per On3’s Matthew Brune. “To be back in the system for another year helped out a lot to build a report with the same guys and the same coaching staff, same faces and it helps out a lot.

“It was just the work we put in. Throwing sessions, film sessions with the coaches, and bringing out what we did last year and translating that to this year with how we can improve, how can we use the offseason to focus in on what we have to improve on to take this offense to another level. That’s what the coaching staff thought about and what we thought about and we went to work. Now, we’re in a groove so that they can put a lot more on me and I’m able to go out there and they trust me to make the right checks and get us in the right plays.”

Despite how well the offense is playing right now, Daniels — who currently ranks seventh nationally in Heisman odds — said the group is capable of taking things a step further.

“I think there is another level,” Daniels said. “Obviously we’re not in the position we need to be in. We didn’t play how we wanted to play against Florida State, we left plays out there last week, even against Arkansas. There’s always room to improve for us. If we eliminate the mistakes and clean up the little things, it sounds crazy, but we can take this to a whole nother level where we average 50 a game or 55. We just have to take it day by day, play by play and keep learning.”

While averaging over 50 points a game would be an almost unthinkable feat in the SEC, LSU has been able to score at will regardless of opponent this season, and that offense doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

