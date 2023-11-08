Will LSU QB Jayden Daniels play Saturday vs. Florida football? Here's the latest

Florida football enters its matchup with No. 19 LSU on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) uncertain about which quarterback it will face.

LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels remains in concussion protocol after taking a viscous hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during last Saturday's 42-28 loss to the Crimson Tide. But LSU coach Brian Kelly said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Daniels is making progress, taking part in a Wednesday morning workout that included running on the treadmill at 20 miles per hour.

"It appears as though that workout went well, which is the last stage before he's cleared for non-contact practice," Kelly said. "We're expecting him to practice today. If all things go well through practice today he'll be cleared for contact for practice on Thursday."

Daniels has put together a Heisman-worthy season, leading the SEC in passing (2,792 yards) and passing TDs (27) while also rushing for 684 yards and 6 TDs.

If Daniels can't practice, LSU will turn to backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has thrown for 196 yards and 1 TD in five games this season.

Florida football coach Billy Napier said the Gators are preparing for the possibility of facing either quarterback on Saturday.

"It's part of the challenge this week, the uncertainty around their quarterback situation," Napier said. "Both of these players have experience, and they've both done a nice job of moving the offense. I think Nussmeier because of the flow the last couple of years has had an opportunity to play significant snaps, and really played at some meaningful times ...

"They have some great skill players around them. Either way, there's a great challenge there and one that's going to require us to be at our absolute best."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: The status of LSU QB Jayden Daniels vs. Florida Gators football