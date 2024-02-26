LSU QB Jayden Daniels will not throw at this week’s NFL combine

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is following Caleb Williams’ lead. Like Williams, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner will not throw or work out at this week’s NFL combine, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

Daniels, who began his career at Arizona State, where he played for three seasons, transferred to LSU in 2022. At LSU, Daniels followed a similar path as Joe Burrow. Daniels showed improvement in 2022 before breaking out in a massive way in 2023.

In 2023, Daniels completed 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Washington Commanders select No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft and will likely decide between Williams, Daniels, or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. With Williams expected to go No. 1 overall, Washington’s choice could come down to Daniels or Maye.

Not throwing at the combine isn’t a big deal, especially for players expected to be drafted inside the top five. While teams would prefer to see the quarterbacks throw and work out like the other players, the more important part of the combine is the meetings and interviews with teams, which Daniels will participate in this week.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire