LSU QB Jayden Daniels named semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

In the midst of one of the most prolific quarterback seasons in SEC history, LSU’s Jayden Daniels has unsurprisingly been selected as one of the 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the top signal-caller in college football.

The list of semifinalists was announced Tuesday, with a fan vote for the three finalists being open until Friday, Nov. 24. The finalists will be announced on Nov. 28, followed by another round of voting. The winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

Daniels also seems like a possible Heisman contender after a historic performance in Saturday’s win over Florida in which he became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in the same game, earning several national Player of the Week honors in the process.

Here’s the full list of semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023

Carson Beck, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.

Brady Cook, Missouri, Jr., 6-2, 205, St. Louis, Mo.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 210, San Bernardino, Calif.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 220, Kaysville, Utah

Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawaii

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 212, Charlotte, N.C.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, So., 6-4, 230, Huntersville, N.C.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, Jr., 6-3, 202, La Grange Park, Ill.

Jordan McCloud, James Madison, Sr., 6-0, 199, Tampa, Fla.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 215, Mt. Laurel, N.J.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama, So., 6-2, 220, Katy, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, Sr., 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr., 6-3, 220, Boca Raton, Fla.

Kaidon Salter, Liberty, So., 6-1, 200, Cedar Hill, Texas

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Jr., 6-2, 215, Dallas, Texas

Jordan Travis, Florida State, Sr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State, Jr., 6-4, 252, Inland Empire, Calif.

Caleb Williams, USC, Jr., 6-1, 220, Washington, D.C.

