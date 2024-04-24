LSU QB Jayden Daniels would like to be drafted by the Raiders

With the NFL Draft just hours away, the buzz surrounding the top quarterbacks is getting even juicier. There have been rumblings for months now that the Raiders would love to reunite Antonio Pierce with Jayden Daniels, but that has been only from the Las Vegas perspective.

However, there have been some reports over the last week that Jayden Daniels has voiced that he would like to play for the Raiders. One such report came from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday:

I’ve also heard Daniels has interest in playing for Pierce and the Raiders. That interest is mutual, though as Dan said, Las Vegas moving up from No. 13 to No. 2 just isn’t very plausible right now. Penix, Nix and even South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler could very much be in play for the Raiders down the board.

But as Fowler mentioned, the likelihood of the Raiders moving all the way up to No. 2 to acquire Daniels just isn’t realistic. However, if he were to fall to pick No. 4 or No. 5, that is where things get really interesting.

Expect the Washington Commanders to select Daniels with the No. 2 pick. But don’t be surprised if the Raiders try to make a move up for the 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire