LSU QB Jayden Daniels announces return for 2023 season

One of the best quarterbacks in the SEC is staying in college.

Jayden Daniels announced Thursday that he will return to LSU for the 2023 season. Daniels played his first three seasons at Arizona State before landing in Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly in his first year as the Tigers’ head coach.

Daniels had a strong season and helped LSU win the SEC West title. Along the way, he's thrown for 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions while completing 68.5% of his attempts. He also has 818 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing entering LSU’s bowl game.

“This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet. That is why it is important that I announce that I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship,” Daniels wrote.

Daniels started all three seasons he played at Arizona State and threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores at ASU.

But with the ASU program in turmoil amid an NCAA investigation, Daniels decided to transfer in the offseason. He landed with Kelly in Baton Rouge and ended up winning the starting quarterback competition.

LSU opened the season by losing to Florida State. From there, the Tigers won nine of their next 10 games — including a dramatic overtime upset over Alabama. LSU would go on to win the SEC West but lost to Georgia 50-30 in the SEC title game.

Daniels injured his ankle late in the season, but indicated that he plans to play in the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue on Jan. 2.

“Let’s focus on getting this Citrus Bowl victory and securing our 10th win of the season to set up even more success,” Daniels said.