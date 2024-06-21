LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier listed as potential Heisman contender by On3

LSU historically hasn’t exactly been known for its quarterback play, but the last few years have done a lot to reverse that reputation.

The Tigers have seen two quarterbacks win the Heisman Trophy in the last five years, and they could have a candidate for their third behind center this season in Garrett Nussmeier.

Though Nussmeier has only one career start under his belt, he’s an experienced backup who has had some major positive moments. Though LSU loses its top two receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., both of which were first-round picks, there’s still quite a bit of talent out wide on this offense.

On3 listed its top 10 Heisman contenders entering the 2024 season, and though Nussmeier didn’t crack that list, he was listed as the next man up.

While it is unlikely that LSU would produce back-to-back winners, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at least bears mentioning based on his upside. The Tigers must replace 1st-round receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., but they have maybe the best OL in the country and have restocked the receiver room. Nussmeier has put up gaudy numbers in spot duty, and now it’s his show.

LSU is hoping that new defensive coordinator Blake Baker can fix the woes on that side of the ball, but there are a lot of questions. The Tigers may need Nussmeier and the offense to lead the team again with a productive year.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire