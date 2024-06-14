LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier explains what it means to represent state of Louisiana

Though he was born in Lake Charles, it’s hard to describe new LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as a quintessential Louisiana kid.

Nussmeier spent his childhood on the move following his father, Doug, a longtime college and NFL assistant who currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and previously held the offensive coordinator positions at Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

The younger Nussmeier ultimately finished his high school career in Flower Mound, Texas, but speaking at LSU’s facility recently, Nussmeier was impassioned while talking about what it means to compete for LSU and the state of Louisiana.

“For me what it means to be at LSU, it means everything,” Nussmeier said. “As most of y’all know I grew up moving around a lot, so I was always around kind of the college football world, and the brand of LSU is something that’s almost undescribable. If you think about the entire population of this entire state and most kids from literally ages eight to 16 across the entire country, every single one of them at every single position that we all play, they all want to be in this room.

“They want to be in our meetings, they want to be with us when we lift, so when you approach each rep, when you approach each set, when you approach each meeting, do that **** the right way. Because one, somebody will try to replace you and two, these coaches will replace you. That’s what it means. To be here, you have this gift, this opportunity. It’s not given, this is a privilege.

“We get an opportunity to play for LSU. LSU is going to be here a long time after us, and it’s been here a long time before us. It’s what you want to do with your opportunity to be a part of this program.”

Nussmeier has spent his first three seasons mostly on the bench. His first career start came in a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin last season, though he has seen quite a bit of game action for a backup and has attempted 219 passes in his career.

While he has to step into the shoes of a Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels, it’s clear Nussmeier understands the significance of the opportunity in front of him.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire