LSU QB Daniels hurt again, leaves SEC title game vs Georgia

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia after appearing to aggravate an ankle injury.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier opened the second half for No. 11 LSU. Daniels was still on the sideline and in uniform and was receiving hugs from players and team personnel. Georgia led 35-10 at halftime.

Daniels wore a walking boot early in practice this week after hurting his right ankle late in last week's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M.

Daniels started against Georgia but was limping again after he was sacked by defensive tackle Jalen Carter with 2:11 remaining in the first half. Daniels needed help in walking to the medical tent on the LSU sideline.

Nussmeier took over for Daniels, throwing an incompletion. Daniels returned for the Tigers final possession of the half. Daniels completed four passes to set up a 42-yard field goal by Damian Ramos.

As Ramos was preparing for the kick, Daniels already was being escorted to the LSU locker room.

At the end of the half, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Daniels was ''obviously banged up but he's a tough kid and he's out there competing.''

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown - a 53-yarder to Kayshon Boutte - and one interception in the half. Normally a dual-threat at quarterback, Daniels lost six yards on six carries in the half and was sacked three times.

Georgia announced at the start of the second half that wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon would not return after suffering injuries in the first half.

