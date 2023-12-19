Advertisement

LSU QB commit shows out during U.S. Army Bowl

Kyle Richardson
·2 min read

With all the talk about LSU’s quarterback room with the addition of AJ Swann from the transfer portal, here is a reminder that the Tigers are adding a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class from high school as well.

Colin Hurley is a 6-foot, 213-pound, four-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, where he plays for Trinity Christian Academy. Hurley led the Conquerors to a 9-4 record and a loss to Clearwater Central Catholic in the third round of the playoffs.

Hurley played as a quarterback on the Black team in the U.S. Army bowl last night and he had an incredible game. I do not have any official stats, but the videos below are proof of the multiple touchdown passes he threw against the Gold team.

Hurley was previously a member of the 2025 recruiting class until he re-classified to 2024 and committed to LSU. He is expected to sign with the Tigers on early signing day and be on campus next month.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire