LSU QB commit shows out during U.S. Army Bowl

With all the talk about LSU’s quarterback room with the addition of AJ Swann from the transfer portal, here is a reminder that the Tigers are adding a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class from high school as well.

Colin Hurley is a 6-foot, 213-pound, four-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, where he plays for Trinity Christian Academy. Hurley led the Conquerors to a 9-4 record and a loss to Clearwater Central Catholic in the third round of the playoffs.

Hurley played as a quarterback on the Black team in the U.S. Army bowl last night and he had an incredible game. I do not have any official stats, but the videos below are proof of the multiple touchdown passes he threw against the Gold team.

Hurley was previously a member of the 2025 recruiting class until he re-classified to 2024 and committed to LSU. He is expected to sign with the Tigers on early signing day and be on campus next month.

#LSU QB commit Colin Hurley drops in a dime to set up his TD throw. Tigers getting the 4-star QB on campus next month. @USArmyBowl live on @Stadium. https://t.co/eCuqBkcvY0 pic.twitter.com/S9UJ8msGws — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 19, 2023

#LSU QB commit Colin Hurley throws a strike down the middle for the TD. @USArmyBowl live on stadium. https://t.co/eCuqBkcvY0 pic.twitter.com/YsLb8wl9vP — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 19, 2023

#LSU QB commit Colin Hurley drops in a touchdown pass. Hurley’s been on in the 2nd half for Black. @USArmyBowl live on @Stadium. https://t.co/eCuqBkcvY0 pic.twitter.com/VCZEJwGMa1 — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 19, 2023

#LSU QB commit Colin Hurley caps off a big 2nd half with this TD pass. Black made it a game against Gold on the back of Hurley. https://t.co/eCuqBkcvY0 pic.twitter.com/ky7aYjiz4g — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire