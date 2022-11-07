New LSU QB commit Colin Hurley was at Tiger Stadium for win over Alabama

Four-star quarterback Colin Hurley committed to LSU on Friday over a litany of top-tier programs. The next day, he attended the game at Tiger Stadium to watch his future team take down one of the schools whose offer he had spurned: Alabama.

“This was the best college football game I’ve ever attended – hands down,” Hurley said to 247Sports.

He hopes it will be the first of many LSU victories he sees against the Crimson Tide.

“The environment here is electric. The fans are passionate. There’s over 100k of them, and their energy level is unmatched. Their love for LSU football is fierce. The on-campus experience is like no other place I’ve visited and there’s nothing I want more than to play for LSU in Death Valley,” Hurley said in the 247Sports post.

Hurley will be at LSU sooner than previously anticipated — he has reclassified from the class of 2025 to 2024, which came alongside his commitment. The updated 247Sports rankings list him as the 12th-best quarterback in his new class and No. 144 player overall. The 6-foot, 213-pound QB had 25 total offers, according to the recruiting outlet.

As a sophomore, Hurley has helped lead Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) to a 10-0 start. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,114 passing yards with a 54.4 completion percentage to go with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, according to Maxpreps. In 14 starts as a freshman, he passed for 2,146 yards with 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He recorded 18 pass attempts as an eighth grader, according to MaxPreps, and completed seven of them.

With the upcoming playoff chase and then one more season next year, Hurley has plenty of time to continue producing at Trinity Christian. But now, he’s on path to join LSU, and to do it a year early.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports