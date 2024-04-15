LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood remains top recruit in 2025 class after On3 update

On3 released its updated recruiting rankings on Monday, but LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood held firm at the top spot.

Underwood, who committed to LSU in January, ranks as the nation’s top recruit at both On3 and 247Sports. He’s not that far behind on the other sites either, ranking second at ESPN and third at Rivals.

On3 calls Underwood a “top arm talent” and said he “is among the more physically gifted quarterback prospects in recent cycles.”

Underwood is the headlining piece of an LSU class that features a few of the nation’s top prospects. According to On3, the Tigers’ 2025 class sits second nationally, trailing only Ohio State.

Underwood would be the top-rated QB recruit in LSU’s history and the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with LSU since Leonard Fournette inked his letter of intent in 2014.

LSU went all the way to Michigan to secure Underwood’s commitment, which speaks to the recruiting talent of offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

With Garrett Nussmeier set the lead the Tigers in 2024 and Underwood on the horizon, LSU’s quarterback room is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire