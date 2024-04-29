Advertisement

LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood shines in 7-on-7 camp

Will Rosenblatt
·1 min read

Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback and overall recruit in the country, is the crown jewel of LSU’s 2025 recruiting class.

When Underwood signs, he’ll become the top-rated QB recruit in LSU’s history. He put that talent on display over the weekend with a standout seven-on-seven performance in Orlando.

Underwood connected with fellow LSU commit Harlem Berry several times throughout the weekend, including this one here, with Underwood delivering a ball over traffic and Berry making the contested catch for a score.

Berry is ranked as the top recruit in Louisiana by all four major recruiting services and is a five-star, according to On3’s Industry Ranking.

Berry wasn’t the only Louisiana product putting on a show. Here, Underwood connects with University High’s Zay Martin for a score. Martin holds offers from Nicholls, FIU and Georgia Tech.

Underwood committed to LSU in January. He’s a consensus five-star and a big reason why the Tigers have the No. 2 ranked class in the country.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire