LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood shines in 7-on-7 camp

Bryce Underwood, the top quarterback and overall recruit in the country, is the crown jewel of LSU’s 2025 recruiting class.

When Underwood signs, he’ll become the top-rated QB recruit in LSU’s history. He put that talent on display over the weekend with a standout seven-on-seven performance in Orlando.

Underwood connected with fellow LSU commit Harlem Berry several times throughout the weekend, including this one here, with Underwood delivering a ball over traffic and Berry making the contested catch for a score.

Berry is ranked as the top recruit in Louisiana by all four major recruiting services and is a five-star, according to On3’s Industry Ranking.

Bryce Underwood. Harlem Berry. Despite contact. They’ve been unreal. pic.twitter.com/10Yq4lNqlS — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) April 28, 2024

Berry wasn’t the only Louisiana product putting on a show. Here, Underwood connects with University High’s Zay Martin for a score. Martin holds offers from Nicholls, FIU and Georgia Tech.

Future #LSU QB Bryce Underwood @BryceUnderwoo16 with the ELITE ball placement. Oh and the HANDS from U-High Standout Zay Martin @zaymartinn_ 🔥

pic.twitter.com/I7gZj7biQY — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 29, 2024

Underwood committed to LSU in January. He’s a consensus five-star and a big reason why the Tigers have the No. 2 ranked class in the country.

