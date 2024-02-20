Can LSU push to be the No. 3 team in the SEC behind Texas and Georgia in 2024?

As we prepare for the first season with a 16-team SEC, all eyes are on Georgia and Texas, which are once again expected to be among the best teams in the conference and country.

But after that, there are some questions. Normally, you would expect Alabama to be in the mix, and while that could ultimately be the case, the program faces a lot of questions after the retirement of Nick Saban.

Could LSU take advantage of that power vacuum and push for the No. 3 spot in the SEC? Jesse Simonton of On3 examined that question and evaluated several competitors.

Here’s his take on the Tigers.

Both Tigers — LSU and Missouri — are intriguing for different reasons next season. Garrett Nussmeier must replace Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels, but at least he’ll be blocked by maybe the best OL in the country next season. Meanwhile, Brian Kelly has completely overhauled LSU’s defense staff. What if Harold Perkins Jr. actually fulfills all the 2023 hype next season, and the Tigers actually play complementary football?

While the offense could be electric once again, it’s hard to imagine it will be quite as prolific. That will put pressure on the defense, which struggled mightily this fall, to improve.

Whether the staff changes on that side of the ball pay dividends is to be determined, but it’s easy to see a way the Tigers make that kind of leap if they can.

