LSU punter Jay Bramblett ties FBS record for games played

After playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, LSU punter Jay Bramblett tied an FBS record for games played.

Bramblett began his career at Notre Dame in 2019, where he appeared in 13 games as a freshman. He held the punter job for the next two years before following Brian Kelly to LSU in 2022.

In his career at LSU, Bramblett put 27 punts inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line. Given how good LSU’s offense was in 2023, not much was asked of Bramblett this fall, but LSU’s punting unit was the best in the SEC at preventing return yards, with a total of -1 on the year.

Jay Bramblett played in his final game and the 65th of his career on Monday. It’s tied for the most in NCAA-FBS history. pic.twitter.com/cCdW8pA3nk — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 2, 2024

In his career, Bramblett has 232 punts for 9,819 yards. At LSU, he averaged 43.3 yards per punt, better than the 41.9 he averaged at Notre Dame.

Bramblett’s career game came against Alabama in 2022, when he put three punts inside the Alabama 15, allowing LSU to take an early lead while the defense held Bama scoreless.

