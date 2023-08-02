LSU punter Jay Bramblett named to Ray Guy Award watch list

LSU’s inconsistencies on special teams last season were well documented, but punter Jay Bramblett was one of the most reliable members of that unit.

The Notre Dame transfer followed coach Brian Kelly to Baton Rouge, and he was the primary punter in all 14 games last fall. Now, he’s been named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award entering the 2023 season.

Bramblett, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has a career punting average of 44.2 yards, and he averaged 44.55 yards per punt in 2022. That mark was the seventh best in school history, and it ranked second in the SEC and 11th nationally.

Ray Guy Award | Honoring the Nation's Best Punter Jay Bramblett is on the preseason watch list pic.twitter.com/FWe1tMn4qM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 2, 2023

The 2023 season will mark Bramblett’s fifth and final season of eligibility after he started for three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

