LSU promotes Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, LSU head coach Brian Kelly knows who will be calling the plays in 2024.

LSU is promoting Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators, removing the interim tag the two had during the bowl game.

After Mike Denbrock left for Notre Dame, Sloan and Hankton were seen as the favorites for this job. A 35-point showing against Wisconsin only cemented their status.

The move makes sense with LSU’s offense coming off a historic year. Sloan developed Jayden Daniels into a Heisman winner and a potential top-three draft pick.

Hankton’s group, the wide receivers, were among the nation’s best with Malik Nabers leading the country in yards per game while Brian Thomas led in touchdowns.

The expectation is that LSU is going to promote QB coach Joe Sloan and WR coach Cortez Hankton to co-offensive coordinators with Sloan as the primary offensive play-caller, sources tell @247sports. With those two as interim co-OCs for LSU’s 35-31 bowl win over Wisconsin, the… pic.twitter.com/M1j7RAs91l — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 23, 2024

Sloan and Hankton will continue to work with their respective positions despite the promotion.

This allows LSU to keep Sloan and Hankton on staff for the time being. That’s a big win given the recruiting success the two are having. Most notably, Sloan got a commitment from Bryce Underwood, the top QB and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis and running backs coach Frank Wilson are also set to return, which gives LSU plenty of continuity on the offensive staff, even with Denbrock gone.

LSU’s officially announced its hires on the defensive side, too. For the most part, the staff is set, but LSU will look to add a tight ends coach, the group Denbrock worked with.

