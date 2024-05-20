LSU a projected tournament team in D1Baseball’s latest field of 64 predictions

For the past few weekends, Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have been teeter-tottering on the side of making a regional tournament or not making a regional. On Monday, D1Baseball released their newest field of 64 projections. Where does LSU find themselves now?

After sweeping the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend, LSU now finds themselves in a regional. The Tigers are projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional. D1Baseball thinks Oklahoma State will be the No. 16 overall seed and they will host Dallas Baptist, LSU and Lamar.

Again, this is just a projection. Things could change this week in the SEC tournament. The Tigers got a tough draw as they will play the No. 6 seeded Georgia Bulldogs in round one of the tournament tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. If the Tigers can win against the Bulldogs, they will move on to face No. 3-seeded Kentucky in the second round.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire