LSU priority defensive line transfer target Jay’Viar Suggs checks in after visit

LSU missed out on several of its top options earlier in the spring transfer portal window, and the Tigers still have a major need along the interior of the defensive line with only two returning players with game experience at defensive tackle.

Coach Brian Kelly and the staff have now turned their attention to Kelly’s old stomping grounds at Grand Valley State, where they’re attempting to land Division II defensive tackle transfer Jay'Viar Suggs.

Suggs recently included LSU in his final four schools, and he took a trip to Baton Rouge on Monday. Though the Tigers couldn’t secure a commitment on that trip, he did check in on social media with seemingly positive impressions from his visit, which he said would be his final one.

https://twitter.com/JayviarSuggs7/status/1790465353123836204

The Flint, Michigan, native has appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons, totaling 42 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and nine passes deflected.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire