How LSU is preparing for star Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

When LSU takes the field against Florida State in Orlando on Monday night, it will face one of the most imposing defensive players in the entire country on the other side.

Jared Verse was one of the most impactful transfers in 2022 after arriving from Albany. He turned down a potential first-round selection to return to Tallahassee and anchor the FSU defense.

On Monday, Brian Kelly discussed how the team is preparing to handle a player of Verse’s caliber.

“You have to game-plan for a player like that,” Kelly said. “So within your offensive structure, you’re thinking about, ‘OK, we’re on the left hash, where’s he… There’s a lot more that goes into just calling a play. You have to be so much more specific.”

Kelly pointed to the changes to college football clock rules, which in Week 0 resulted in a reduction of around five plays per game on average. Kelly said fewer plays in a game makes it all the more important to ensure Verse doesn’t ruin one.

“If you have to be a little bit more specific to find a Jared Verse so he does not ruin a play, then that’s what we’re going to have to do,” Kelly said.

LSU has a more experienced offensive line in 2023, and the Tigers will hope those guys are able to keep Verse from being too disruptive to what Jayden Daniels and the offense are trying to do.

