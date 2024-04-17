LSU preferred walk-on cornerback enters transfer portal

The LSU Tigers football team has already seen a pair of scholarship players opt to move on since the spring transfer portal opened — defensive end Jaxon Howard and receiver Khai Prean.

But now, LSU is also losing a redshirt freshman preferred walk-on who could have ultimately found a role on the team. Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr., a New Orleans native, is moving on after one season at LSU.

Robinson was a three-star recruit and top-35 player in the state of Louisiana, but he turned down multiple Division I scholarship offers to join the Tigers. As a true freshman in 2023, he appeared in four games, mostly seeing special teams action.

He played the cornerback spot against Grambling and recorded two tackles, while he added one more on special teams against Ole Miss.

I am officially in the transfer portal 🙏🏽gods plan🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sl7YQbWStz — Ryan Robinson,Jr. (@ryan1rob) April 17, 2024

Robinson likely wasn’t in line to start or even see significant reps this season, but with depth at cornerback already a concern, the Tigers may look to add someone during the spring transfer portal window.

