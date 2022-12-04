LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit

Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.

McGohan is 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, and he has been committed to the Bearcats since Jan. 19. Things have changed since then, as Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take his talents to Madison, Wisconsin, to be the next head coach of the Badgers.

LSU insider @BillyEmbody has placed an expert pick for the Tigers to flip Cincinnati TE commit Jackson McGohan 🥞 Intel (On3+): https://t.co/20aiY51iNN pic.twitter.com/C8rnMRRAUA — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 4, 2022

A 60% prediction isn’t a sure thing, though, so we will just have to wait and see. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped the SEC Championship Game to Georgia in a lopsided fashion. We will see if that weighs into McGohan’s decision at all.

