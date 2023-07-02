How all of LSU’s Power 5 opponents fared in the transfer portal

In this era of college football, how a team works in the transfer portal could make or break its season.

We saw Brian Kelly make real strides at LSU in his first year because of the addition of transfers like Jayden Daniels and Mekhi Wingo along with several key additions in the transfer portal.

With it being July, the transfer cycle is pretty much done. Rosters have taken a similar shape to what they’ll look like in week one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A few of LSU’s opponents will have some new stars because of the portal while others have opted to embrace long-term builds or high school recruiting.

Here’s how all of LSU’s opponents fared in this year’s transfer portal.

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Mike Norvell and Florida State have become as active as anyone in the portal. Last year, the Noles used it to beef up their offensive line and add star receiver Johnny Wilson.

Even star QB Jordan Travis was once a transfer portal addition way back in 2020.

FSU got busy again this year, adding significant reinforcements on the defense.

DL Braden Fiske transfers in from Western Michigan. His 10.5 tackles for loss ranked ninth among players in the portal. He’s joined by another front-seven player in South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond. His nine tackles for loss put him 14th among players in the portal.

Advertisement

In the secondary, the Noles added Fentrell Cypress, a corner LSU was also interested in.

FSU’s portal additions have added to the hype around this program entering 2023. This is one of the best and most experienced rosters LSU will face all year.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s average transfer class ranking is 43.

The Bulldogs took 12 transfers, including Raydarious Jones from LSU. He’s joined by another P5 corner transfer in Khamauri Rogers. They’ll look to boost a secondary that lost its best player to the NFL draft.

MSU lost more players to the portal than it gained, which adds to a few challenges first year head coach Zach Arnett faces.

Advertisement

Mississippi State did good work on its running back room in the portal by adding Keyvone Lee and Dillon Johnson. Both could make an immediate impact in MSU’s new offense that will put more emphasis on running the ball as it transitions away from the air raid.

Arkansas

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas lost 29 transfers to the portal, but brought in a top 10 class to replace them.

Among the exits was star safety Jalen Catalon, who’s now at Texas. Tight end Trey Knox, who played 1,735 snaps for the Razorbacks in his career, left for South Carolina.

But there are defensive reinforcements headed to Fayetteville. Corner Jaheim Singletary, safety Al Walcott and defensive lineman Anthony Booker bolster the unit.

Advertisement

On offense, Arkansas makes up for the loss of Knox with the addition of Var’Keyes Gumms and Tyrone Broden.

This is a good transfer class that should complement what Arkansas was already returning. However, a couple of key losses could loom large here with the program already experiencing turnover on the coaching staff.

Lane Kiffin has dubbed himself the “Portal King” and the results speak for themselves.

LSU fans will remember QB Walker Howard ended up here along with fellow transfer QB Spencer Sanders. With Jaxson Dart returning. Kiffin has several options at QB.

The offense will also be upgraded by the arrivals of receiver Zakhari Franklin and tight end Caden Prieskorn.

Advertisement

On defense, Monty Montgomery and John Saunders could make an immediate impact.

This is one of the best transfer classes in the SEC and will allow Kiffin and Ole Miss to remain a top-25 team in a tough SEC West.

Auburn

Offensive linemen are in short supply in the transfer portal. But Auburn did a pretty good job with the position this cycle. Auburn led the country in OL transfers that played 100+ snaps with a 60+ PFF grade.

This transfer class has an average rank of fourth, making it one of the nation’s best. First-year coach Hugh Freeze signed 21 overall transfers. That type of influx is becoming the norm for new coaches.

Advertisement

It’s not just up front where Auburn will feel the impact. QB Payton Thorne transfers in from Michigan State while the Tigers also add impact receivers Jyaire Shorter and Caleb Burton.

What could be LSU’s biggest loss in the portal ended up here too. Linebacker DeMario Tolan has a chance to step in right away, but he’ll face competition from a couple other good transfers at that spot.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

This is a make or break year for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri and he’ll mostly rely on what he’s already bringing back, only adding 11 transfers in the portal.

Missouri did upgrade the offensive line with the additions of Marcellus Johnson and Cam’Ron Johnson. Both could play right away up front and help an offense that struggled in 2022.

Advertisement

The Tigers will feel the sting of Dominic Lovett’s transfer to Georgia but will hope Luther Burden’s development can offset that loss.

Missouri added a few guys to a front seven that was already strong last year, which should help that unit keep its edge in 2023.

Nick Saban is going to trust what he has coming back to get the Tide back to its standard. Only five players transferred to Tuscaloosa this cycle.

And while that is a small total, expect a few names to be high-impact.

QB Tyler Buchner reunites with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees after both came from Notre Dame.

In the secondary, the Crimson Tide add Trey Amons and Jaylen Key. Both guys could be two of the SEC’s best defensive backs after standing out at the G5 level. LSU was after Amos but lost the battle.

Advertisement

Alabama lost some good pieces to the portal too. Offensive linemen Javion Cohen and receiver Traeshon Holden both left.

LSU benefitted from one of the Tide’s losses, with former five-star recruit Aaron Anderson transferring to Baton Rouge.

Florida

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Billy Napier’s said it would take time to build Florida up.

After an up-and-down year, Napier could turn to the portal for short-term fixes, but the Gators are only adding 13 players here. A good amount, but not the total we’ve seen from other coaches early in their tenure.

247Sports ranks this transfer class at the 18th best in the country, giving it decent value per transfer.

Advertisement

The top additions come on defense with RJ Moten, Caleb Banks, and CamRon Jackson.

Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz also arrives in Gainesville, where he’ll try to turn his career around after a few years of struggling at Wisconsin.

With high school recruiting surging, Napier is focused on a long-term build, but this is a strong transfer class that addresses key needs.

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The story with A&M is about how much it lost.

LSU added Denver Harris after his exit from College Station. Harris was one of several high-profile defenders to head elsewhere.

In total, Jimbo Fisher added just 10 transfers while losing 31.

The Aggies made strong additions at corner with Sam McCall, Josh DeBerry, and Tony Grimes.

Tyrin Smith and Jerry Johnson both move up from G5 to give A&M depth at receiver and running back.

A&M’s season won’t be defined by the guys it lost or gained here, but by whether Fisher can make the most of the talent that’s already there. However, if that corner room shapes up, A&M could see real improvement on defense.

How did LSU's G5 opponents fare?

Group of five schools don’t make the same splashes that LSU’s SEC peers do, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t active.

Georgia State

The Panthers added 18 transfers, led by safety TyGee Leach and EDGE Kevin Swint. Georgia State lost some guys moving up to the P5 level, most notably Jamari Thrash to Louisville.

Army

As a service academy with a complex enrollment system, Army can’t do anything in the portal. But that usually means it doesn’t lose much either. The Black Knights only lost one player.

Grambling

Grambling added two players in the portal, both of which were former SEC players. Its good work for an FCS program.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire