Is LSU poised to usurp Alabama’s place in SEC after Nick Saban’s retirement?

After 17 grueling years, Nick Saban has finally decided to retire.

In the words of The Wizard of Oz, “The wicked witch is dead!” With Saban gone, that leaves a void at the top of the SEC. Alabama was expected to be one of the best teams in the conference every season. They still could be with Kalen DeBoer, but that remains to be seen. There has been a changing of the guard and someone has to fill the Tide’s shoes of being a powerhouse.

Can that team be Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers? On3 recently discussed just that.

“Look at what Brian Kelly has done this offseason,” On3’s Jesse Simonton said. “He cleaned House — literally. He fired Matt House and his entire defensive staff. He brought in two guys in (Blake) Baker and Corey Raymond that he didn’t deem qualified to be on his Year One staff. Brought them back to LSU. Was able to get Bo Davis from Texas.

“And even though they don’t have an offensive coordinator yet, they have the No. 1 quarterback in the country, the No. 1 player in the country in 2025. They have the No. 1 recruiting class already. It’s early, I know… Brian Kelly went there to win championships, he knows the expectation.”

Kelly will be entering his third year on the Bayou next fall and his team looks to be in great shape to win it all.

