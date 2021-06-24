LSU poised to steal this coveted Florida football recruit

The main criticism levied against Florida head coach Dan Mullen is his underwhelming results in recruiting. It appears another piece of kindling is going to be added to that fire. One of the Gators’ highest priority recruiting targets, four-star wide receiver/defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, is on the verge of a commitment to LSU after a sparkling official visit with the team.

The Gators put on a good show for Thomas on his official visit in the Swamp in early June. He even named the program among his early leaders and said Florida had set the bar for future visits. Evidently, LSU cleared the bar, leading 247Sports to predict he will commit to play in Death Valley.

“The time cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond spent with Thomas and his family all weekend spoke volumes,” wrote Shea Dixon of 247Sports. “Toss in that guys like Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. were asked to be around for the visit, and it’s clear the red carpet was rolled out. Now, we’re ready to make our predictions for LSU to reel him in. … He’s someone they liked a ton before the visit, and even more after having him in town.”

As for the reviews of LSU from Thomas himself, there was nary a pessimistic word in sight.

“The coaches showed real genuine love and really I felt it. I could just feel it. They were always checking in on me, making sure I was enjoying my time. (Ed Orgeron is) a very energetic coach, and I can tell he loves all his players from walk-ons to star players,” said Thomas.

This is very bad news for the Gators, who were making the multi-talented Floridian a priority in their recruiting and had impressed him early. Cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar has been giving him a lot of love, but it’s possible the team’s efforts were not enough.

Story continues

It’s not the end of the world for Florida if Thomas lands with the Tigers. They are still involved with Kamari Wilson and Evan Stewart, who constitute the class of 2022’s top uncommitted recruits at each position Thomas plays.

Nothing can quite take away the sting of missing the mark after giving it your all, though, and a loss of momentum can be deadly in the world of recruiting. Thomas plans to make his commitment in August, so there’s still time for the Gators to reclaim their lead with him, but it looks like they need to brace for the news that he’s going to be playing in the Yellow and Purple instead of the Orange and Blue.

Related