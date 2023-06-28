LSU podcaster alleges negative recruiting by Texas coaches

LSU fans are unhappy that Texas leads for five-star edge Colin Simmons. One even took to his podcast to vent about alleged negative recruiting by Texas football coaches.

Blake Ruffino of AYS Sports laid out his beef with Texas on his podcast. He shared a clip of the discussion to Twitter on Wednesday.

Clearly, Ruffino believes Texas coaches were talking down on LSU. What is unclear is which topic he alleges the Longhorns coaching staff shared. There’s a long list from which to choose.

Earlier this week we alluded to LSU’s three-year probation for instances of misconduct across several sports. We did not mention what went on during the Ed Orgeron era or how his tenure unraveled, nor did we mention Texas coaches being prevented from having satellite camps inside Louisiana. On top of that, the school’s head coach has his own alleged history of mischief.

Perhaps the program should be more concerned about winning the right way than being called out for not doing so. We will see if the program will continue to win after being reprimanded by the NCAA.

While #LSU was winning another National Title, it came to my attention during the run, Texas and their Coaches were out "negatively recruiting" (Football) #LSU. Well here is the truth… Texas can't admit it. Full Episode: https://t.co/tNOGdold2E Presented By @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/IMx8E9tiSq — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) June 28, 2023

