LSU pledge tweets that he is locked in with the Tigers

There is no question that the offensive line for the LSU Tigers have struggled this year. However, help could be on the way as early as next season with one of the top offensive tackles in the country, Will Campbell.

Campbell is the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana. The five-star composite recruit could help this offensive line immensely. Campbell pledged to play football for LSU on Jan. 30, 2021. Eight months later it seems some are questioning whether or not he will stay committed based on what is going on within the program.

Contrary to some reports, I have not had any thoughts on decommitting form LSU. I am 100% locked in and look forward to enrolling in January. Coach O, Coach Davis, and Coach Mason have treated me and my family one of their own throughout this process. I can’t wait to bring a national championship back to Baton Rouge. Geaux Tigers

He shared his thoughts on Twitter following the Tigers 28-25 win over Mississippi State.

Will Campbell is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Tigers 2022 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Emery Jones and Bo Borderlon are the other two offensive linemen who have also pledged to play in Baton Rouge.

Each of the three could be in the running to help an offensive line that could lose a few starters following the season. Coach Brad Davis has work to do in order to get this offensive line trending in the right direction once again.