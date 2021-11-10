LSU will play two QBs Saturday because one of their dads said it was time

Little League coaches, even high school coaches are used to hearing complaints from the parents of players about their child’s playing. In Little League, the kids should play. In high school, less so.

If the parent of a college football player complains to the player’s coach or coaches that the son should play, well, that seems unlikely to go over well.

What does Ed Orgeron have to lose, though.

The LSU head coach said this week he will play two quarterbacks in the Tigers’ game Saturday against Arkansas. The reason: the back-up quarterback and the back-up quarterback’s father contacted Orgeron and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and ostensibly demanded the back-up quarterback play this season.

The quarterback is Garrett Nussmeier, a 4-star freshman whose father Doug Nussmeier is the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Garrett Nussmeier has already played in 3 games. The thought was he would hold on to the redshirt. Instead, Orgeron said Nussmeier was upset he didn't get in vs. Alabama. His dad (Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier) called LSU OC Jake Peetz on Sunday. The plan is to now play him. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 8, 2021

LSU starter Max Johnson is fourth in the SEC in yards passing and second in touchdown throws. He’s also led the team to a 4-5 record. A portion of the LSU fan base has been calling for Nussmeier all season.

Orgeron was fired earlier this season, but allowed to finish the year. Arkansas and LSU kickoff Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.