LSU places billboard of Jayden Daniels in Las Vegas ahead of Pac-12 Championship Game

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's Heisman Trophy campaign for Jayden Daniels just went up a notch.

LSU is placing a billboard of Daniels with the caption "That Kid Jayden" — his nickname — in Las Vegas for Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Washington (7 p.m., ABC).

Both Pac-12 rivals have contenders for the Heisman Trophy: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The billboard is on I-15 and Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Nix is the favorite to win the Heisman with -250 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Daniels is second with +190 odds and Penix is third with +2000 odds heading into Friday's conference title game.

But despite those odds, Daniels leads the country in total yards, total touchdowns, rushing yards for a quarterback, QBR and passing touchdowns.

LSU hasn't been shy in pushing Daniels' case for the award. LSU has created a website dedicated to highlighting all of Daniels' accomplishments this season and is producing a short documentary series on his big year.

LSU coach Brian Kelly has also been vocal about his support of Daniels' quest to win the Heisman.

"He's the best player in college football," Kelly said after Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 or more yards and run for 200 or more yards in the same game against Florida. "He did something tonight that no one has ever done. So if that doesn't make you the leading candidate, then maybe the Heisman is not really for the best player."

