LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd discusses postseason success following UNC win

After transferring from UCLA, LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd made a name for himself during last year’s title run.

He returned to LSU this spring and struggled in the regular season. But with LSU’s back against the wall in a regional elimination game, Hurd was back in the postseason form we saw last year.

Hurd joined the ESPN broadcast after the game and discussed what made him effective against the dangerous North Carolina lineup.

“I’d the regular season definitely didn’t go the way I was hoping or planned, but I’ve been working. I put in a lot of work with my delivery, starting to feel things sync up. What an awesome environment, kind of what you play for,” Hurd said.

Hurd said earlier in the year, he “over tinkered” with his delivery, but now he’s getting back to what comes naturally.

Hurd allowed just two runs over 5.2 innings of work. He struck out six, but the key numbers were Hurd keeping UNC’s walk and homer total at zero.

"The regular season definitely didn't go the way I was hoping or planned, but I've put in a lot of work on my delivery and feeling things sync up." Thatcher Hurd details what he's changed to step up (again) in the postseason for @LSUbaseball. Thatcher joined us on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/8rXWgs2O2a — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) June 3, 2024

On the year, Hurd has a 6.55 ERA in 44 innings. But his outing vs UNC was, by far, his best of the year. The 5.2 innings were the most pitched by Hurd in 2024 and it was his first start this season where he didn’t allow a walk.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire