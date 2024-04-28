LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen pulled in Game 2 against Auburn with hamstring injury

LSU was facing Auburn in game two of the series Saturday night in Baton Rouge and the game was tied 2-2 as we headed into the top of the ninth inning. Nate Ackenhausen was on the mound as he had pitched 1.1 and was hoping to end the game with a win.

After throwing a few warm-up pitches, Nate motioned to the dugout to ask head coach Jay Johnson to come visit him. Eventually, he was pulled from the game and Thatcher Hurd entered to pitch for him. After the game finished, Johnson was asked about pulling Ackenhausen from the game and about his status going forward.

Johnson said that Ackenhausen was pulled due to a hamstring injury. If you recall, Nate was sidelined for a little while last year with a hamstring injury as well. It appears he may have re-aggravated it tonight. The good news is that the injury does not seem major. Johnson said he believed Nate could have stayed in the game but he did not want to risk it.

Jay Johnson said Nate Ackenhausen suffered a hamstring injury tonight but it isn't serious. Said he "probably could have stayed in the game, he just didn't like the way he was moving down the mound." "I think he's going to be OK. It's not an arm thing." #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire