LSU pitcher Griffin Herring impresses during summer ball start

After an impressive season for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers this Spring, Griffin Herring has transitioned to Summer ball where he is playing for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League.

Today, he started for the Anglers against Yarmouth Dennis and he was impressive. Herring finished the game after pitching 3.2 innings and allowing zero runs and zero hits as he struck out three hitters and walked two.

Herring was used as a reliever last season for the Tigers and was a finalist for the Stopper of the Year Award. He participated in the MLB Combine to get some feedback on what his stock may be in the upcoming MLB Draft.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson has already said that if Herring decides to come back to Baton Rouge next Spring he will be one of the weekend starters for the Tigers.

I believe Herring has the skills to be the ace for LSU if he comes back next year.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire