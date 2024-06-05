LSU pitcher enters transfer portal after season ends in regionals

The 2024 baseball season has come to an end which means the transfer portal is wide open. Recently we found out that LSU will be losing some depth out of their bullpen as one of their pitchers has announced he is entering the portal.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam announced on his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. He signed to LSU out of high school and he has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons as a Tiger. As a freshman, he appeared in eight games and finished with a 0-0 record and an 11.57 ERA. This season he had a 0-0 record and a 7.00 ERA.

His last appearance of this season was on April 20 against Missouri when he went 0.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits. Bucknam is from Canada so it is possible he may head closer to home when he transfers.

Thankful and Blessed. The Lord is at work. pic.twitter.com/VU7I0VzMFZ — Micah Bucknam (@BucknamMicah) June 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire