LSU pitcher Christian Little to miss entire Chapel Hill Regional

After suffering an injury during an outing in last week’s SEC Tournament, it seems LSU pitcher Christian Little’s season is in jeopardy.

Little was one of several Tigers spotted in street clothes ahead of Friday’s regional opener against Wofford, and according to a report from Koki Riley of The Advocate, he’s set to miss the entire Chapel Hill Regional, at least.

A native of St. Louis who arrived as a transfer from Vanderbilt last season, Little has made 23 appearances out of the bullpen with a 6.37 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 16 walks in 29.2 innings pitched.

He made two appearances for LSU in Hoover last week.

Christian Little is out for the entire regional, an #LSU spokesperson confirmed. https://t.co/UqDKvYcOww — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) May 31, 2024

Little’s injury isn’t devastating for LSU’s bullpen this weekend, but it will make that group thin as it looks to win a regional on the road.

