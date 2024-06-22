LSU picks up another 2026 commitment from 3-star safety

It took a bit of time to get going, but LSU is finally starting to get some momentum going with its 2026 recruiting class.

The Tigers picked up their first commitment in the cycle from New Orleans four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson, and they’ve now added another commit in Jakai Anderson from McDonogh 35, also in New Orleans.

Anderson is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 454 player nationally as well as the No. 34 safety and No. 15 prospect in the state of Louisiana. He received an offer from LSU back in November, and he also had offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

LSU is off to a very strong start in the 2025 cycle, boasting eight top-100 commits including a pair of five-star prospects. The Tigers will hope to close out strong in the current cycle and continue their success in 2026.

They’re now off to a solid start with a pair of commits on board.

