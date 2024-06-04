LSU picking up steam with 4-star defensive end

According to On3, the LSU staff made significant progress with a blue-chip defensive end over the weekend.

The Tigers hosted four-star Damien Shanklin for an official visit over the weekend. Following the visit, LSU looks to be in a good spot.

“Everything was great about the visit. Nothing but positive energy,” Shanklin told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Wiltfong, along with On3’s Billy Embody, are now both predicting Shanklin to be a part of LSU’s 2025 class. According to the On3 Prediction Machine, LSU sits in second place at 43.1%, with Notre Dame in the lead at 49.2%.

LSU will have to fend off Tennessee and Ohio State too, but this looks like one Tiger fans should feel good about.

Shanklin is close to 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 215. All four major recruiting services have him as a four-star with 247Sports ranking Shanklin as the fifth-best edge rusher in the class and the best recruit in the state of Indiana.

We haven’t seen LSU dip into Indiana a ton over the years, but Brian Kelly’s old ties to the state could be paying off with this one.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire