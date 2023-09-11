LSU picked as one of Alabama’s most important games remaining per On3

After losing to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in the same boat as the LSU Tigers. Two teams that came into the season with high expectations and now they are both looking for a rebound.

It’s still possible for one and maybe both of them to make the college football playoffs at the end of the year, but they may need some help doing so. On3 took a look at what could be some of the most important games left on Alabama’s roster and LSU was mentioned.

Last year, Alabama was riding high with a one-loss record as they entered the bayou, and LSU sent them home with their second defeat of the year, knocking them out of SEC West contention.

“LSU is obviously a big game,” On3’s Tim Watts said. “I know Auburn isn’t the team we’re used to. But you’ve seen that, several times, going to Auburn isn’t easy for Alabama or anybody. We’ve seen a less talented Auburn team be very competitive. I wouldn’t expect anything less this year.”

Winning the huge November matchup would go a long way to propelling one of these teams back to the top of the rankings.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire