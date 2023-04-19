LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari visits Seahawks on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks are inching closer to the 2023 NFL draft and still working hard to fit in every visit possible before the start of the big event.

On Tuesday, LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari visited the Seahawks, per KCPR2’s Aaron Wilson. According to his sources, Ojulari has also had visits with the Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers and Eagles.

Ojulari, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, declared early for the NFL draft. His brother, defensive end Azeez Ojulari, currently plays for the Giants.

“It has definitely helped me to fit into different schemes,” Ojulari said via Wilson. “Every team has said they can see me as a stand-up type of guy, but I also can get down and rush the passer. I really was able to showcase that versatility and I think it has made me more of a flexible player.”

