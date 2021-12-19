LSU overcomes slow start to beat Louisana Tech

The LSU Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 66-57, but they had to overcome a slow start to get the job done. LSU did not score in the first four minutes of the game. They trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

The Tigers cut the lead to eight by halftime; LSU used tough defense and clutch shooting to pull off the victory. In the second half, the Tigers helped the Bulldogs to 22 points, on 26% shooting from the field, while also forcing ten turnovers.

Darius Days led LSU starters with 13 points, and he was a monster on the boards, grabbing 18 rebounds. Seven of his rebounds were offensive, leading to second-chance points. Days was really active in Saturday’s game. Xavier Pinson pitched in with 10 points and three rebounds.

The Tigers would have lost this game if it was not for the off the bench effort of Tari Eason; he scored 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds. Eason was a big-time performer for the Tigers.

What also helped LSU was Kenneth Lofton Jr. getting in foul trouble. He scored 13 points 6-of-9 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds; if it wasn’t for the foul trouble, Lofton might have put up a 20-point double-double.

LSU shot just 39% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. The three-point shooting is no surprise; the Tigers have struggled shooting from three-point land all season. However, LSU needs to improve outside shooting to come out on top in conference play.

LSU will play the Lipscomb Bison Wednesday before playing Auburn on Dec. 29th.