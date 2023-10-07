LSU overcomes 15-point deficit to topple Missouri

The roles were reversed as Missouri came into Saturday’s game in Columbia with LSU undefeated.

The battle of the Tigers saw the ones from Baton Rouge overcome a 15-point deficit and down Mizzou, 49-39, in a wild SEC contest.

Major Burns sealed the victory, picking off a pass and returning it 17 yards for the final score.

Missouri’s Brady Cook threw for 411 yards and a pair of TDs. He also had 2 picks.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels threw 3 touchdown passes and had 259 passing yards. The quarterback also rushed for 130 yards.

The teams combined for 1,060 yards of total offense.

